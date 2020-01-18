Air India flight to Dubai delayed due to runway repair at Indore airport

New Delhi: An Air India flight to Dubai was delayed due to runway repair work at Indore airport on Saturday, airline chief Ashwani Lohani said.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.40 pm from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in Indore.

“Due to runway repair work at Indore airport, the Indore-Dubai flight is getting affected. Air India in consultation with Airports Authority of India is taking necessary steps to ensure the continuance of this flight,” said Lohani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. (PTI)