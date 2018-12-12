Air Force has 13 per cent of women officers, the highest among 3 forces

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The Air Force has 13.09 per cent of women officers, the highest among all three forces, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said Wednesday.

The Army has 3.80 per cent of women officers, while the Navy has six per cent of women officers, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Women are recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force only in the officer’s rank.

In response to a question, on import of missiles from Russia that could attract US sanctions, the Minister said the government was aware of all developments that may impact the procurement of defence equipments.

To another query, Bhamre said a Board of Enquiry has been constituted to look into the explosion incident outside the demolition pit.

On November 20, while shifting one of the unserviceable ammunition from the vehicle to the demolition pit, one of the boxes fell and exploded killing six persons and injuring 19 in Maharashtra’s Wardha district.(PTI)