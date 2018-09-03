AIR can counter anti-national propaganda effectively: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

PATNITOP: Appreciating All India Radio (AIR) for coming upto the expectations of the people in the era of tough challenges and competitions from private TV channels, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that AIR can play a key role in countering the malicious and fake propaganda being unleashed from across the border and by some anti-national elements and mischief mongers.

He was speaking at Patnitop in Ramban District on Sunday after inaugurating 10 KW transmitter of AIR that will provide services to people living in a radius of around 60 Km (aerial) in various districts. While inaugurating the FM transmitter Dr Singh said that with the commissioning of the relay transmitter at Patnitop, the high reaches and remote areas of the State in various districts like Ramban, Doda, Udhampur, Anantnag and parts of Jammu would now be able to listen to the radio for entertainment and information more clearly. He further said that the commissioning of the relay transmitter had fulfilled the long pending demand of the local people who were earlier left with no option but to listen to the programmes broadcast from across the border.

Neelam Langeh, MLA Ramban and Director General AIR Fayyaz Sheheryar were also present on the occasion.

Dr Singh said that in the era of social media where misinformation spreads quickly, the credibility and trustworthiness of AIR serves as an accurate source of information for the audience. The medium is prompt, credible and instantaneous and has continued to remain so despite the fast changing media landscape.

Dr Singh said that the medium is still relevant and its reach is greater than other types of media. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it engages us even while not disengaging us from the work we are doing. The medium, its use and applications have changed over time, but it continues to remain relevant. Citing example, Dr Singh said that the use of the radio for education (Tele-education) have opened new niche for the applicability of the medium in the modern digital age.

Highlighting the important role played by the public broadcaster towards the socio-economic development of the country, Dr Singh said that the FM Transmitter would provide people access to information related to developmental initiatives of the government and will open a new chapter in the developmental journey of the region. The Union Minister said that now the people living in remote and mountainous areas of State would now be able to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat and will also be able to know about various developmental programmes and welfare schemes launched by the Government.

MLA Ramban while expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of the district for the installation of the FM transmitter at Patnitop said that it was a historic development for the physical as well as emotional connectivity of the remote areas of the district.

Earlier in his address, Fayyaz Sheheryar said that the installation of the 10 KW FM transmitter at Patnitop was a landmark achievement for reaching out to the people in remote areas of the State by the public broadcaster. He expressed gratitude towards the Minister who, he said, made efforts for getting special funding for the project that was not a part of the 12th Five-Year Plan. DG AIR expressed the hope that the Station at Udhampur would be commissioned before the end of current year and ensured that steps would be taken for augmenting the reach of the public broadcaster in difficult areas of the State.

The transmission will be available in the frequency of 101 MHz. It will provide services in districts of Ramban, Doda, Udhampur, Anantnag and parts of Jammu and will also be heard across the border especially in and around Sialkot.