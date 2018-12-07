AIMIM confident of winning all contested seats: Owaisi

Share Share 0 Share

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Friday exuded confidence that his party would be successful in Telangana Assembly polls.

“I am hopeful. I am fully confident that we will be successful in every seat. I hope people of Hyderabad, people of Telangana take this little difficulty, go out of homes and use their vote,” he told reporters here.

The AIMIM has fielded candidates in eight assembly segments in Hyderabad out of the total 119 seats in the state.

It is supporting TRS in other segments.

Owaisi cast his vote in Rajendranagar Assembly segment in the city Friday.

The counting of votes would be taken up on December 11.

Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

However, the Legislative Assembly was dissolved prematurely on September six following a recommendation made by the TRS government.

The ruling TRS is going alone in the polls and so does the BJP.

The Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have formed the ‘People’s Front’ for the election. (PTI)