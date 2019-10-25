AIMIM chief thanks voters in Maharashtra, Bihar

Hyderabad: Thanking all those who voted for the AIMIM in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and the by-elections, its president Asaduddin Owaisi has hoped the party would grow further in Mumbai, UP and others.

“Majlis is a movement & we have come a long way and have faced immense obstacles to get here I’d first like to thank every voter who voted for an @aimim_national. We are also humbled by the trust people of Malegaon & Dhule have placed in us. Inshallah, we’ll not disappoint,” he tweeted late on Thursday night.

AIMIM has won the Malegaon and Dhule seats in Maharashtra, besides debuting in the Bihar Assembly with a win in Kishanganj.

He appreciated the leadership of Maharashtra unit president Imtiaz Jaleel and Bihar leader Akhtarul Iman and thanked the people of Kishanganj.

“Would be amiss not to appreciate the hard work that @imtiaz_jaleel put in as @aimim_national Maharashtra President “I should also commend @Akhtaruliman5 for his leadership & thank the people of Kishanganj for entrusting Majlis. My commitment to Seemanchal’s people will not waver,” he said.

Owaisi hoped the AIMIM would make a quick turnaround though it lost ground in Mumbai.

“To the people of Aurangabad: we promise to work harder & regain the faith you’ve placed in us before. Dr Ghaffar Quadri is a very capable & committed leader “Mumbai President Faiyyaz Khan worked very hard & although we lost ground in Mumbai; I’m confident of a swift turnaround,” he said.

He also hoped that the party would grow in Uttar Pradesh.

“Lastly, my shukriya to the people of #Pratapgarh.

Under Shaukat sahab’s capable leadership @aimim_national Is going to do well in Uttar Pradesh, inshallah,” he said. (PTI)