Ailing girl needs financial help

JAMMU: A six year old girl Drishti is suffering from liver enlargement and the doctors have advised her operation which is very expensive.
The family has requested for financial assistance from the sympathisers and other social organisations. Anybody who wishes to help the family to save the life of the girl may contact Mob No 7006733980.
