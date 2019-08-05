AIKS flays Azad for holding Jagmohan responsible for KPs’ exodus

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) condemned statement of former Chief Minister of J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad, wherein he held former J&K Governor, Jagmohan responsible for exodus of KPs from Kashmir in 1989-90, completely exonerating all those responsible for the same.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, Vijay Kashkari, Vice President AIKS said, “This theory has been propounded by separatist, Jehadis and their sponsors within and outside Kashmir, as a part of their well-thought disinformation campaign. It was meant to bail out Kashmiri Jehadis and their camp followers, who actually threw KPs out of Valley. It was meant to shift the blame from Farooq Abdullah in Kashmir and those ruling at the centre at that time. It was meant to gain the support of Left, Liberal, Secular and Congress to give legitimacy to Kashmiri Jehadi campaign.”

“Jagmohan, whom the above forces had painted as a rank communalist because of his administrative/ municipal action to clean up the area around Turkman Gate of Delhi, predominantly habited by Muslims, and who had been sent as the Governor of J&K, was found as the ideal person to be projected as the fall-guy and a scapegoat. Therefore, in a well thought-out strategy, he was blamed for the exodus of KPs,” said Kashkari, adding, “It served Congress interests greatly to blame Jagmohan for KPs exodus as it helped them in protecting their vote bank.”

“It may be mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir had resisted the compulsion to leave Kashmir till events of January, 19, 1990, despite a number of them having been killed by then by armed Jehadis. None ever asked these people as to how Jagmohan could ask Kashmiri Pandits to leave when he had taken over the charge of Governor on 18th Jan, 1990 itself and poor weather had prevented him from reaching Srinagar the next day. By then, the Kashmiri Pandit exodus had already begun. Azad’s statement has served the purpose of sprinkling salt on our wounds,” he asserted.

“Azad has taken an oath to protect Indian Constitution and the fundamental cornerstone which is based on ‘Satyameva Jayate’. Therefore, no matter how many lies he speak to serve his narrow political interests, the truth will always prevail,” he maintained.