AIIU Fencing Men Championship begins at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The All India Inter University (AIIU) Fencing Men Championship 2019-20 being organised by the Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu commenced at the University Gymnasium Hall, here on Sunday.

The championship was declared open by the Chief Guest, Prof. Manoj K. Dhar, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu in the presence of Prof. Rajnikant, Registrar University of Jammu and large number of gathering of dignitaries, players, officials, employees and students of the university as well as the people from the civil society.

While addressing the gathering, Prof. Dhar congratulated the organisers for organising such type of sports events, which will provide an opportunity to the students of the various universities to come closer to each other besides showing their Sports talent.

He also appreciated the mass participation of the players and officials accompanying their teams of the various Universities. He also unveiled the mascot of the Fencing Championship.

“University of Jammu is organising such various sports activities to engage the energy of the youth in a positive manner. Sports and games help in large muscle co-ordination resulting in physical fitness apart from inculcating sportsmanship, leadership, unity, competitive spirit among the students,” Prof. Dhar said.

Earlier, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu presented the formal welcome address and detail report of the aforesaid Championship.

Dr Baba also emphasised that Sports and games impart a sense of discipline, fellow-feeling and togetherness.

“Sports and games are the right avenues to channelise the energy and vitality of students in a positive direction,” he said and also promised that University of Jammu will be front runner in nourishing the talent of the sportsperson who will ultimately make the Jammu as well the nation proud.

“The Association of Indian Universities has entrusted the responsibility to University of Jammu, for hosting the All India Inter University Fencing (Men) Championship 2019-20 from December 20, 2019 to January 1, 2020 in which around 60 teams from the various universities across the nation in men section will participate,” he said adding that around 500 players from different universities of India have confirmed their entries in this mega event.

Prof. Rajnikant congratulated the organisers for organizing this mega event.

Pranav Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer EUSAI and Rashid Chowdhary, Member Khelo India and International Referee of Fencing also addressed the gathering.

Prominent persons present were Prof. Yograj Sharma, Siva Kumar, Sumit Arora, Capt. Sarweshwar Dubey Security Officer JU, Dr. Brij Baloria, Vinod Sharma, Vikas Karlopia, Ravish Vaid, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Gagan Kumar, Jai Bharat, P. D Singh, Harinderpal Singh, Sanjeev Sharma and officials of the participating teams.