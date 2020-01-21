AIBCU deputation meets Chairman National Commission for Backward Classes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of All India Backward Classes Union (AIBCU) led by Prof Kalidass met the Chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes, Dr Bhagwan Lal Sahni on Monday and submitted a charter of demands, wherein it was emphasised that now in absence of Article 370, there is no need of any man-made survey to grant 27 per cent reservation on basis of accepted census of 1931 by the Supreme Court, which granted 27 per cent reservation for backward classes throughout the country.

The deputation members further said that any OBC survey, based on economical survey of 2011 is fraudulent and would not be acceptable OBC people of J&K. Demand for reorganisation of State Commission for Backward Classes, with its Chairman and members from OBC communities on the pattern of National Commission for Backward Classes was also highlighted on the occasion.

The deputation also demanded entry of National Commission for Backward Classes in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to have its domination on the State Commission. It was also urged that culture of reservation on name of backward areas and language must be finished once for all as it does not stand anywhere in the country.

The Chairman gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured for early redressal of all problems regarding OBC reservation and allied matters.

The deputation comprised of Anchal Singh, Khursheed Ahmed Ahanger, Mohd Anief, Darshan Mehra, Brij Mehra, Lal Chand, Jagdish Panday, Sonia Verma and M R Bangotra.