AIBCU deputation calls on Lt Guv, demands 27 pc reservation

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A deputation of All India Backward Classes Union (AIBCU) led by its President, Abdul Majid Malik met Lt Governor G C Murmu and submitted memorandums highlighting sufferings of J&K OBCs. The deputation comprised of Prof Kali Dass, M R Bangotra and Rakesh Kumar. Malik discussed day-to-day developments regarding constitutional rights of J&K OBCs in newly carved Jammu Kashmir Union Territory. L G Murmu had given a patient hearing to the deputation and admitted that 2 per cent reservation to OBCs is a grave injustice and government is taking measures to correct the reservation rules along and re-organisation of J&K Commission for Backward Classes with a retired High Court Judge as Chairman while other members from OBC communities. The delegation further warned that J&K OBCs would in no way accept the enhancement of quota less than 27 per cent, a due share granted by Apex Court on Mandal Report in 1992, which was implemented throughout the country except J&K State.
