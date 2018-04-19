AIBCU deputation calls on CM

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of AIBCU led by its President, Abdul Majid Malik met Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and putforth demands of Other Social Castes (OSCs).

The delegation demanded enhancement of Reservation Quota; implementation of Art 50 (6) of the State Constitution; implementation of Apex Court’s stay regarding Reservation in Promotion and the early issuance of SRO regarding enhancement of income slab.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing and assured for early action.

The delegation comprised of Advocate Suresh Dogra OBC leader, Sandokh Chand, Gurmeet Singh, Principal Darshan Lal, Sain Dass, Mohammad Akbar Ahanger, Krishan Lal, Sarpanch Bashir Ahmed, M.R Bagotra (Retd CEO) and Prof Kali Dass.