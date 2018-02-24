AI to launch Jammu-Bathinda service from Feb 27

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Air India will commence its new service from Jammu to Bathinda and vice versa from February 27, 2018.

Flight 9I-611 Jammu/ Bathinda will depart from Jammu at 0915 hours to reach Bathinda at 1020 hrs and flight 9I-612 Bathinda/Jammu will depart from Bathinda at 1050 hrs and will reach Jammu at 1200 hrs. The fare for the service has been fixed @ Rs. 1295 per passenger for one side.

Similarly, the flight 9I-613 Delhi/Jammu will depart from Delhi at 0635 hrs and will reach Jammu at 0850 hrs whereas flight 9I-614 Jammu/Delhi will depart from Jammu at 1230 hrs and will reach Delhi at 1425 hrs. These air services will operate on daily basis.