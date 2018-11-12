AI operations chief fails pre-flight alcohol test; grounded

Agency
Mumbai: Air India on Sunday grounded its chief of operations Captain A K Kathpalia after he allegedly failed to clear pre-flight alcohol test, while another AI flight was delayed by over six hours after a pilot “forgot” to undergo the mandatory breath analyser test, airline sources said.
Kathpalia was to operate the airline’s London-New Delhi flight on Sunday afternoon.
Air India had to call another pilot to replace him and operate the flight (AI-111), which departed after a delay of 55 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers, an airline source said.
“We have grounded Capt A K Kathpalia as he failed twice in the breath analyser test. He was to operate the London flight from New Delhi, but he failed to clear the pre- flight alcohol test,” the source said.
“He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded,” he said.
