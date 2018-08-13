Ahead of I-Day, BJP starts ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday started a campaign to distribute the country’s flags among people in the region ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The ‘Har Ghar Tringa’ campaign was started from Shivaji Chowk here. It was led by BJP State President Ravinder Raina and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta who distributed the Tricolour to shopkeepers of the area.

Addressing the gathering, Raina said such initiatives should be taken by all so that the “Tiranga” (Tricolour) reaches every household and is seen fluttering on every rooftop on August 15.

“This is the best way to celebrate Independence Day,” he said.

He stressed that every citizen of India has a duty to devote the whole day in the memory of the great freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the feet of Bharat Mata.

He also appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the young brigade of BJP for their endeavour of ensuring reach of Tiranga to the maximum people.

“We have to keep nation above all in every day to day activity,” he asserted.

Gupta advised party activists to expand the campaign and ensure that the National Flag is hoisted at every house, village and city on Independence Day.

“We can encourage younger generation and make them aware about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for attaining Independence,” he said and suggested the workers to involve school children in the campaign in the future.

Baldev Billawaria, District President appreciated the effort and concern by the Gandhi Nagar Mandal in the service of the nation. He prompted all the social and political activists to take this campaign at the grass root level to infuse sense of patriotism among the youth.

Ankush Gupta, Mandal President Gandhi Nagar said that every booth president of party shall be distributing the National Flag at the door step of each household of their jurisdiction.

Vinay Gupta, Papu Choudhary, Bharat Sharma, Malvinder Singh (Shanty), Adv. Harshwardhan, Rohit Mahajan, Nayan Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Anil Magotra among others were also present during the campaign.