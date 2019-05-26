Ahead of assembly polls in J&K, political realignments take center stage

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Ahead of elections to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, fresh political realignments are on the cards in the State.

Though Congress and National Conference had worked out an arrangement during the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, the parties avoided any formal pre-poll alliance.

Now the outcome of the Lok Sabha results and the pattern of voting may force the political parties, looking forward to form government in the State, to take a fresh look at their existing electoral strategies and reorient themselves to woo the electorate to improve their tally in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

SPECIAL REPORT

Vote percentage garnered by the joint candidates of these political parties clearly suggested that they can give tough challenge to the BJP and defeat its candidates despite rising popularity but multi corner contest is only going to divide the so-called secular vote and tilt the balance in support of the BJP.

Though no formal schedule of Assembly polls has been announced by the Election Commission of India yet the regional players have already started gearing up their poll machinery anticipating announcement of polls in the coming months after the conduct of the annual Amarnath yatra.

National Conference leadership is already upbeat and motivating its cadre to focus on issues centering around common masses and reunite by burying their differences ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Election Commission of India is also expected to take a fresh review of the prevailing security situation in the State before taking a final call on the conduct of the polls.

Since BJP is not keen on forging any pre poll alliance in the State and is aiming at forming its own government, the other political parties will have to chalk out a viable strategy if they wish to consolidate their vote bank.

In the Lok Sabha polls, joint candidates of the Congress-National Conference managed to garner majority votes on atleast 12 Assembly segments in the Jammu region while National Conference improved its tally in the Kashmir Valley, especially in North Kashmir districts by winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Emergence of some new players in the Valley may force both the Congress and the National Conference to formally join hands to improve their tally in the Assembly polls.

Poor performance of the PDP in the Lok Sabha polls and constantly declining vote percentage may prevent others to align with the party at this point of time. The final call to forge any pre poll alliance in the State will be taken by the party high commands of both the parties.