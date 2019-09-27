AHD organises fertility camp under Rashtriya Gokul Mission

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: A fertility camp was organized by Animal Husbandry Department at Piyakul Tatani Drabshalla under Sexual Health Control programme, a sub-component of Rashtriya Gokul Mission-Central Sector Scheme funded by Livestock Development Board Jammu.

The camp was held under the supervision of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. Daljeet Singh Bindra, and was attended by various officers and officials of the concerned centers. Besides, around 65 local animal breeders including women farmers participated in the camp.

About 30 animals were treated free of cost for various fertility related problems by giving hormonal treatment. Besides, mineral mixtures and de-wormers were also distributed among the participating animal breeders free of cost under the scheme.

The public was made aware about various departmental schemes like KCC, DEDS, Cattle Insurance, Dairy Development schemes etc.

CAHO urged upon the people to adopt the habit of cleanliness, avoid use of non-biodegradable polythene and contribute towards promoting Swachta Mission.