Agroforestry for boosting farmers’ income

Kamal Kishor Sood

Traditional Agroforestry Scientific Agroforestry

There are 1377.81 thousand operational holdings in the state covering an area of 92,250 sq km (GOJ&K, 2013). This area has potential of being converted in scientifically based agroforestry land use by introducing suitable trees in the existing farming system to enable the sustainable use of land and improve the livelihood security. This will also help in considerable increase in tree cover in the state.

Constraints in Development and Promotion of Agroforestry in Jammu and Kashmir

Inspite of many advantages the agroforestry development and promotion suffers in J & K due to the following constraints: There is no institutional setup in the state solely devoted to develop, manage and encourage agroforestry land use as a whole and lack of coordination amongst state departments working either individually or in isolation on different components of agroforestry.

Lack of sufficient institutional funding for agroforestry research and development due to lack of technical and economic data on different agroforestry models in the state.

Legal restrictions imposed by the state government on harvesting and transport of agroforestry produce and inadequate attempts to ease out these restrictive regulations. This puts the farmers in complicated procedures to harvest, transport and sell the tree produce. Although some of the tree species in Jammu and Kashmir has been exempted, dejure, from transport restrictions but these restrictions, defacto, remains. In Jammu region, kikar, poplar, willow, Eucalyptus, mango, peach, ber, siris, drek and bamboos; in Kashmir region bren, poplar, willow, Ailanthus excelsa, handoon, apple, peach, apricot and brengi have been exempted from purview of Form 25 (transit permit) vide order No. FST/FW/2/96 dated 23-05-2007 for timber and fuelwood grown in agroforestry systems on private land. In response to these exemptions only a few farmers have started planting these species as a majority seems to be unaware of these exemptions.

Dearth of quality planting material at affordable price.

Poor market linkages and infrastructure for proper sale of agroforestry produce.

Lack of post harvest processing technologies for tree produce.

Non-existence of extension mechanism for the promotion of agroforestry in the state.

Lack of dedicated agroforestry policy in the state.

Apprehension amongst the farmers that their land use will be changed after planting trees.

Long time taken by the trees to produce desired tree product (long gestation period) compared to agricultural crops.

Ways ahead to encourage agroforestry

There is a need to quantify the contribution of existing agroforestry to farmers’ income, identification and production of superior planting stock of agroforestry tree species having short gestation periods, research on tree-crop interactions to identify the best combinations, development of post harvest technologies for tree produce and their value addition, creation of awareness about agroforestry amongst the farmers and popularization of success stories on agroforestry adoption amongst the farmers and policy planners, liberalisation of legal restrictive regime on harvesting, transport and sale of tree produce as in adjoining state like Punjab. Tree produce from agroforestry should get the same status as that of agricultural produce with no restriction on farmers for its harvest, processing, transport and sale. Further there is a need to set up a separate institutional mechanism at state level for promotion of agroforestry and ensuring coordination amongst the stake holders and be the first state to frame agroforestry policy of the state. Agroforestry adoption can be encouraged by integrating it with other rural development programmers of the state. There is also need to establish tree produce markets and cooperatives on lines similar to agricultural produce.Owing to its diverse climatic conditions and consequent tree diversity the state of Jammu and Kashmir can move ahead of nearby states like Punjab and can be a leader in agroforestry adoption if bottlenecks are overcome and existing research outcomes and potential to bring more and more area under agroforestry is exploited. A strong social, political, scientific and administrative determination to remove bottlenecks and encourage agroforestry can be a step towards ecofriendly farming, improving the livelihoods of the people and increasing the tree cover. Let us take pledge to encourage scientific agroforestry in the state for the benefit of the farming

community.

(Concluded)