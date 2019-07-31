Agriculture officers highlight issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Agriculture Officers Association (Gazetted -Direct recruits) discussed various issues pertaining to the cadre .

In the meeting held here on Tuesday, Dr Aadil Rashid, President of the Association flayed government for ignoring agriculture technocrats in granting time bound promotions on the pattern of veterinarian of Animal Husbandry Department.

The association members opposed government’s selective move to grant non-functional promotions under Assured Career Progression Scheme to Doctors and KAS/KPS officers only, inspite of announcement on the floor of house during Budget speech by the former Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu in 2018 to extend the benefit of ACP scheme to the gazetted officers of Agriculture & Horticulture Department besides Engineering Department but till date nothing concrete has been done so far to bring technocrats under the ambit of ACP Scheme.

The officers also expressed concerns over prolonged stagnation in department as government has failed to conduct DPC of gazetted officers since framing of J&K Agriculture Gazetted Service Rules in 1988 as officers are retiring at their entry level pay scale even after rendering 30- 35 years of regular service in the department.

The association appeal to the Governor, Satya Pal Malik to look into the genuine issues of gazetted officers of Agriculture Department as the investment in human resource management in vital sector of rural economy is imperative for economic development of rural masses as satisfied work force cannot do only justice with their job but can make tangible impact on the moving wheel of economic growth of state.

Among others present were J.C Raina, Suresh Khajuria, Dr Ashwani Sharma, Deepak Singh, Neeraj Rajwal, Rajesh Verma, Sushil Kumar and Ajaz Kohli.