Agriculture graduates, technocrats call on Bhatnagar

JAMMU: A deputation of Promotee Agriculture Graduates and Officer’s Association, Jammu led by its President Prem Singh and Jammu Kashmir Agriculture Technocrat’s Association led by Vishal Manhas met Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor and discussed various issues related with officials.

The deputation apprised the Lt Advisor about callous and discriminatory attitude of Government towards Promotee Agriculture Graduates since their appointment. The members stressed that unilateral policy of Direct Recruitment has been adopted either on vacancies meant for promotees or fabricated one. “A large number of candidates, in excess to vacancies referred to PSC, were selected and in order to give undue benefit to blue-eyed even expired selection list of 1989 was operated about two years back. These direct recruits have grabbed power through temporary promotion system and have indulged in creating obstruction in filling vacancy on regular basis through court cases just to show pseudo stagnation,” they alleged.

Chairman JKATA, Vishal Manhas urged the Advisor to merge the post of AEA with JAEO cadre so as to maintained UT cadre seniority of both Divisions and plug in chances of controversies erupting in filling of JAEO post by promoting AEAs at Jammu Division and Kashmir Division, separately. He also requested for quashing impugned promotion orders No 377 and 378 /Estt of 2019, dated November 5, 2019 issued by the Director Agriculture Kashmir in favour of Kashmir-based candidates. Bhatnagar gave a patient hearing to both the deputations and assured that appropriate action shall be taken in the matter in a time-bound manner.

The deputation comprised of Sanjay Moza, Rajesh Mankotia, Opinder Koul and Vishal Soodan.