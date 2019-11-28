Agriculture Deptt condoles death of Sheikh Zahoor

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A condolence meeting was held at Agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar to condole the death of Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer, of Zone Ashajipora Anantnag-who was killed in a grenade attack while performing his duties at Back to Village-2 Programme in village, Hakoora-B of Antnanag.

All the officers of the Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir attended the condolence meeting, which was chaired by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi.

Director Agriculture expressed sympathies with the bereaved.

Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Deepak Kumar Kuchroo, Joint Director Agriculture Extension Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Director Agriculture Central Amir ud din Andrabi and Information Officer Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah were also present in the condolence meeting.