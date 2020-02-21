Agriculture Deptt celebrates Soil Health Card Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of Agriculture, Jammu organised an awareness camp here on Thursday at Model Village Sohajana of Zone Mandal to mark Soil Health Card Day Celebrations. The day, observed every year throughout the country on February 19 as Soil Health Card Scheme (SHC), was launched on the same day by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi five years back.

Highlighting the importance of Soil Health Card, Agriculture Extension Officer Mandal, Sanjay Dhar said that now farmers can know their current soil health status report by having the card as it is prepared by highly technical soil testing laboratories for accurate fertilizer dose recommendations. Other speakers urged that every farmer must have SHC, as it aims at promoting the balanced use of fertilizers to enable farmers to realise higher yields at lower cost. Farmers were also imparted knowledge about norms and guidelines of various farmers’ welfare schemes on the occasion. Pertinent to mention here that in Jammu district, 18,500 soil samples have been analyzed this year so far whereas 4,900 soil samples have been analyzed under Pilot phase for all essential twelve nutrients. Agriculture Extension Officer Officer Shanker Dass Sharma, Research Assistants STL Jammu Rohit Gondotra and R P Kochhar, besides other officers and field functionaries of department were also present on the occasion.

All the participants were asked to take pledge on the noble day ‘to protect our green gold and enriching soils by balanced nourishment of nutrients to get self-sufficiency in agriculture sector.’