Agriculture and corporate social responsibility

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dr. Parveen Kumar, Dr. R. K. Arora

Also called as corporate conscience or corporate citizenship, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a philanthropic effort through which various individuals and business houses contribute in kind or cash towards the development of the country. Corporate Social Responsibility is the integration of socially beneficial programs and practices into a corporation’s business model and culture. The basic principle of this concept is that the business organisations have responsibility to various groups in society and they are not just the owners or shareholders. It is rather a self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, and the public. By practicing Corporate Social Responsibility, companies get conscious of the kind of impact they are having on all aspects of society including economic, social, and environmental.

A company engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) means that, in the normal course of business, instead of contributing negatively to the society and environment, it is operating in ways that enhances it, thereby contributing to sustainable development by delivering economic, social and environmental benefits for all stakeholders. Whatever the definition is, the purpose of Corporate Social Responsibility is to drive change towards sustainability. The concept of Corporate Social Responsibility is very broad and it addresses a diverse range of topics such as agriculture, human rights, corporate governance, health and safety, environment and economic development.

With 6 per cent of the world’s GDP and 30 per cent of the employment, agriculture has emerged as a key sector in many economies of the world. As the world population is growing and expected to reach nine billion by 2050, the global demand for agricultural commodities and food will increase tremendously. In India too, agriculture is also a major source of income providing livelihood to millions of people besides meeting the dietary requirements of the second most populous country of the world. One of the characteristic features of the Indian agriculture is its domination by the presence of marginal and small farmers. More than eighty percent of the farmers belong to marginal and small categories. These have land less than 2 hectares. Unfortunately, Indian agriculture is under threat. Our faulty ways of growing crops accompanied by climatic changes as well other factors has already resulted in low yields of crops, degradation of natural resources, increasing hunger and malnutrition. Traditionally, it has been the responsibility of the public extension system to disseminate the relevant technology to the farming community. But today the public extension system is also facing many challenges that also include financial crunch and shortage of extension functionaries. Investment in this sector for furthering research, extension and education is thus very vital. Unfortunately, the public funding for this sector has not been proportionate to the role it plays in the economy of the country.

As such investment in agriculture is one of the most effective strategies for reducing hunger and promoting sustainability. The private business tycoons, the various agribusiness houses and various other organizations have now started coming forward and contributing towards sustainable agriculture by way of corporate social responsibility. They have supported in dissemination of agricultural technologies with additional manpower, knowledge, skills, expertise and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for overall development of agriculture. Corporate Social Responsibility has emerged as a powerful tool to address the problem of inadequate investment in agriculture. Different companies invest a certain percentage of their profit for the development of sustainable agriculture. Unilever a multinational corporation, in the food and beverage sector has a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The company has been ranked ‘Food Industry leader’ in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexes for eleven consecutive years and ranked seventh in the ‘Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World’. One of its major and unique initiatives is the ‘sustainable tea’ programme. On a partnership based model with the Rainforest Alliance (a NGO), Unilever aims to source all of its Lipton and tea bags from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms by 2015. The Rainforest Alliance Certification trademark offers farms a way to differentiate their products as being

socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

In another initiative, the private sector Housing and Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Bank under the project’Assistance to the Farmer’ provided assistance to farmer in soil and water conservation, water management, construction, renovation and maintenance of water harvesting structures for improving surface and ground water availability, in partnership with the Village Development Committees. The Bank also rejuvenated existing structures like ponds, wells, and constructed check-dams. This activity has led to not only better agricultural produce but also to an increase in water availability for domestic use and rise in the ground water level. It has been implemented by Watershed Organisation Trust, Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha, Community Advancement and Rural Development Society. Under the project an amount of rupees 92.78 Crores has been spent. It has resulted in benefit to 140 farmer families. In all, 65 acres land has been brought under irrigation for the first time and 45 acres brought under assured irrigation. Similarly Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has also initiated a project in partnership with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmadabad for the installation of 100 solar water pumps of 5 HP capacities to encourage the use of solar energy by farmers in the villages. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has been helping small and marginal farmers by training them in effective farming practices including soil health, crop planning, creating model farms with bio-dynamic farming practices, thereby increasing crop productivity, through the Wardha Family Farming Project, Krishi Mitra and Integrated Watershed Development Project. The program includes soil testing, advisory services, drip irrigation, community farming, seed culture farming, agri extension services, infrastructure development and capacity building resulting in improvement in agricultural productivity. It has been in operation in Raigad (Maharashtra), Sagar and Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Ajmer and Alwar (Rajasthan). This effort of Mahindra and Mahindra has benefited 49,635 farmers.

At present many concerted efforts are being put under the Corporate Social Responsibility by various organisations. Hope all these will change the face of the farming as well as farmers of the country.

(The authors are from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology of Jammu)