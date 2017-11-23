Agri Deptt organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: To make the farmers aware about various techniques of farming and schemes ,Department of Agriculture Doda organised awareness camps under ATMA scheme at village Ziani of Kastigarh Zone in district Doda on Wednesday.

Both camps were organised under the guidance of SDAO Pranoo Yogi Raj and overall supervision of Chief Agriculture Officer(CAO) Doda Suneel K Koul.

While speaking on the occasion AEO Doda Haroon Hussain, who was the Resource Person on the occasion, gave a detailed lecture regarding different schemes run by the department, he advised the farmers to go for apiculture and mushroom cultivation as these can help them to earn their livelihoods. A large number of farmers especially women farmers participated in this programme.

At the end hybrid vegetable seed was also distributed among the farmers.

Prominent among those who were present during the camp included I/C AEO Shakeel Qazi, AEAs Javaid Nehru, Ahtsham Munshi, storekeeper Swarn Singh and Veterinary Officer Dr Shahid.