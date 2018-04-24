Agri Deptt holds on-spot KCC issuance camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: In view of celebration of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan – Rashtiya Panchayati Raj Diwas, Department of Agriculture District Reasi organised ‘On Spot Issuance of KCC Camp’ at Sungri Block Chasana to empower the farmers of this far flung area. The camp was inaugurated by Chief Agriculture Officer Reasi Onkar Singh Choudhary in presence of Distt. Agri. Officer Dharmari Arvind Baru, Tehsildar Chasana Gulshan Kumar Sharma, SDAO Dharmari Anil Koul and bank officers.

Representatives from J&K Bank of local branches and officers from Revenue Deptt. and a large number of farmers attended the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhary said that the main aim of organising this camp was to cover more and more farmers under KCC on the spot on one platform especially of such far off areas. In the camp,508 KCC forms were filled by Agri. Deptt, and submitted for verification to Revenue Deptt out of which 100 KCC were issued on spot by banks. SMS Dharmari Rajesh Verma, AEOs and AEAs of Agriculture Sub Div. Dharmari were amongst the organisers.