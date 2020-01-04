AGPS adopts Madrassa, constructs shed

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Army Goodwill Public School, Rajouri as part of community development programme adopted ‘Darul-Uloom-Razwia-Ashrafia’ Madrassa at Ati (Rajouri) & constructed a shed for betterment of educational facilities. Chairman of the school, Brig Saurabh Sharma handed over the shed to students of Madrassa and motivated them to take part in sports and co-caricullar activities apart from studies. During interaction with Chairman, students & staff of Madrassa conveyed lot of zeal and enthusiasm for conduct of various skill development programmes by Army & Civil administration and also appreciated the good work undertaken by Army in various sphere of life at Rajouri.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper