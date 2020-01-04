AGPS adopts Madrassa, constructs shed

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army Goodwill Public School, Rajouri as part of community development programme adopted ‘Darul-Uloom-Razwia-Ashrafia’ Madrassa at Ati (Rajouri) & constructed a shed for betterment of educational facilities.

Chairman of the school, Brig Saurabh Sharma handed over the shed to students of Madrassa and motivated them to take part in sports and co-caricullar activities apart from studies.

During interaction with Chairman, students & staff of Madrassa conveyed lot of zeal and enthusiasm for conduct of various skill development programmes by Army & Civil administration and also appreciated the good work undertaken by Army in various sphere of life at Rajouri.