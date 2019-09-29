AGMUT cadre IPS officer posted as SP in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS NEW DELHI: Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer Sagar Singh Kalsi has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Union Home Ministry announced. Kalsi, a 2010 batch officer, is the first IPS officer from outside to be posted in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories. “Kalsi who was previously posted in Arunachal Pradesh will take charge as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau,” said Under Secretary, UT Division, Rakesh Kumar Singh.
