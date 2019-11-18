Agitation of Bar Association: Advisory Committee formed to finalise further course of action

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To discuss and finalise further course of action in its ongoing agitation as per decision of the General House taken on 1st November, 2019 regarding two demands i.e., shifting of J&K High Court from Janipura to Raika and vesting powers of Registration upon Revenue authorities, the J&K High Court Bar Association held meeting of its executive committee here.

During the meeting, many members expressed their views and it was unanimously decided to constitute an Advisory Committee which will guide and decide the further course of action as per decision of General House and accordingly an Advisory Committee comprising advocates D K Khajuria, V R Wazir, D S Saini, Surinder Singh, Sunil Sethi, all former Presidents of J&K High Court Bar Association including U K Jalali, former Advocate General K S Johal, Surinder Kour, Rajesh Kotwal, M U Salaria and Rupinder Singh, was constituted.

The first meeting of the Advisory Committee is scheduled to be held on 18th November 2019 at 11 AM in the office of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu. It is pertinent to mention herein that J&K High Court Bar Association has already clarified that the Chief Justice of J&K High Court has made it clear that there is no formal decision /proposal to shift J&K High Court from Janipur to Raika. As far as second demand is concerned, the Chief Secretary of J&K UT had a meeting with office bearers of J&K High Court on 15th November, after the full court reference of demitting the office by Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Judge of J&K High Court, wherein office bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association projected the demand before the Chief Secretary and after discussion the Chief Secretary directed Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Pawan Kotwal to hold discussion with the office bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu. Accordingly, after telephonic discussion with the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), the meeting of J&K High Court Bar Association and members of the Advisory Committee is tentatively scheduled to be held on 18th November at 12:00 noon.