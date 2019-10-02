Aggrieved employees urge HM to revoke SRO-202

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Highlighting various grievances of employees appointed under SRO-202 of 2015 in J&K, the aggrieved employees urged Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh to intervene into the matter besides directing the concerned to revoke SRO-202 at the earliest for welfare of youth.

In a communiqué to the Union Home Minister, the employees appointed in J&K under SRO-202 said that despite serving the State Government with full dedication they have been kept deprived of various benefits available to other Government employees, which is sheer injustice. “Despite working in different State Government Departments with full devotion, we are given only ‘Basic Salary’ without any allowance like DA, HRA, CCA etc. Moreover, we have not been granted annual increments for 5 long years, which will have detrimental effect on our service and pension career and will surely lead to pay anomaly issues in future,” the employees said.

Alleging victimisation by discriminatory SRO-202 adopted on 29-06-2015 by the policy makers of J&K, the protesting employees said, “At a time when Union Government has taken massive steps for bringing J&K youth in mainstream by abrogating Article 370 and other capacity building schemes, such an discriminatory and anti-youth policy has not been scrapped and new recruitments are still being done under this policy.”

“Moreover, as per SRO-202, recruitment to different posts was supposed to be completed on fast-track basis (3 months) but it took more than 3 years to complete entire process of recruitment in most of the cases, thereby failing to meet intended objective. As per J&K Civil Service Rules-1956, every Government appointee remains under a probation period for initial 2 years but employees appointed under SRO-202 have been put under long probation period of 5 years, in sheer violation of JK-CSR rules 1956 besides other recruitment rules,” they asserted.

The protesting employees appealed to the Home Minister to have a sympathetic view on the matter and issue necessary instructions for revocation of SRO-202 at the earliest so that lost smiles and peace of mind of millions of qualified youth of the State can be restored.