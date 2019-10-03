Agarwal hits maiden ton as India reach 324/1 at lunch

Visakhapatnam: Mayank Agarwal struck his maiden Test century as India reached 324 for one in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

Agarwal was batting on 138 along side Cheteshwar Pujara (6 not out).

Overnight centurion Rohit Sharma made 176 before becoming India’s only casualty.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 324 one one in 88 overs (Rohit Sharma 176, Mayank Agarwal 138; Keshav Maharaj 1/121).