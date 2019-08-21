After the dawn: Shared destiny in UT of Ladakh

Muzaffar Hussain

The decisions to make Article 370 redundant and divide Jammu and Kashmir on 5th of August 2019 into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh has brought an end to 185 years of Ladakh’s association with Jammu and Kashmir. The event has generated mixed response in Ladakh: while there is celebrations in Leh because of the realisation of the long pending demand of “Union Territory for Ladakh (with Legislature)”, discontents have been expressed in Kargil against the abrogation of special status under Article 370 and 35A.

The diversity in response can be attributed to the fact that the movement for Union Territory (UT) has been Leh-centric-in terms of leadership and site of mobilization and protests. Also, the identity imagination which the movement (articulated through memorandums and resolutions etc) for a long time had a religious connotation before it evolved with the formation of the Ladakh Union Territory Front (LUTF) in early 2000s, bringing in various religious communities and political parties under a singular umbrella. However, fissures appeared in the movement due to electoral competition following the empowerment of Hill Council. UT, hereafter became more of an electoral agenda surfacing in manifestos and was reduced to electoral rhetoric. The dialogue which was needed between the two districts (both at the level of leadership and masses) never happened and the movement could never develop to the point where it would have a pan-Ladakh appeal. Kargil on the other hand also presented with a counter rhetoric of “Greater Ladakh” to mark its distinct presence in wider political discourses on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Overall, Ladakh stood divided in its political aspiration and its articulation. The present divergence in response is simply a reflection of this pattern. The euphoria in Leh is reflective of the fact that expectations of realisation of the demand had almost disappeared before the announcement of the decision. On the other hand, the reaction in Kargil is marked with an indecisiveness-result of failure to comprehend an event that was never expected to

happen.

The saturation which characterised politics of Ladakh has been removed by the decision on J&K. The changes in wider strategic environment and the present state of electoral politics in India suggests that the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir is irreversible. In such a context it is important for Kargil to take the “leap of faith” along with Leh towards a future in UT of Ladakh where both have a common and shared destiny. With the changes in political environment, it is imperative for leadership in both the districts to comprehend the transformations that the decision is likely to bring and formulate various responses to it. There is need to move beyond the divergent exercises of celebrations and protests and come together and chart out the common path to the future.

At the outset the most important positive takeaway that the decision has brought is: it has effectively divorced Ladakh from a governance set up which has been largely influenced by the quest to respond to insurgency and conflict. Further, as a UT, Ladakh has attained its own identity as separate political unit and will be in position to assert its own stake in the broader politics of region. However with the decision, Ladakh has also lost the safeguards (under 35A) that ensured the preservation of distinctiveness of the region. Herefor the restoration of safeguards, either protections under Schedule VI must be secured or mechanisms for inclusion of a separate clause in Art. 371 for Ladakh can also be explored.

The most immediate requirement is to move beyond the framework of Leh and Kargil to a unified frame of Ladakh while identifying interests and imagining policies for their realization. It is imperative to finally open up and institutionalize the dialogue between Leh and Kargil. To begin with, there should be a push to activate the Inter-District Advisory Council at the level of hill council. The decision on Jammu and Kashmir will come into effect on 31st October. So, the leadership should push for an interim/ad-hoc arrangement for time being and alongside it, undertake a massive consultation process with all stakeholders and experts to draft a comprehensive plan-outlining the framework for governance. The process definitely has to be prolonged one-engaging with all aspects thus allowing identification of key priority areas and policy measures to deal with them. The initiative to draft a comprehensive plan has to be a joint exercise between leadership of both the districts. Here, press clubs of both the districts, religious organizations and political parties (with presence in both the districts) can utilise their influence to initiate a dialogue and break the ice. It is important to understand that any unilateral initiative on part of any one of the district would negatively impinge on the interests of entire region. It would reinforce the binary framework which has hampered the collective interest of Ladakh in the past.

It is also important to understand the shifts that are likely to be in the nature of politics in the region in terms of the arrangement with the Centre. The

framework of administration laid out in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill (2019) empowers the President to “make regulations” and “amend any Act made by Parliament or any other law which is for the time being applicable to the Union Territory of Ladakh”. This, then gives Centre the power to transform or suspend all existing regulations and institutions (including Hill Council). The provision though may not be invoked for purposes other than “peace, progress and good government”-as laid out in the Bill. However, it is important to note that despite being a UT (without legislature), competitive electoral politics (for parliamentary seat and Hill Council) would continue to exist. In such a context any discord between government in Centre and Hill Council (in situation where parties in power at both the levels are different) would subject the definition of “good government” to political misuse. Such a scenario requires that we have mechanisms in place against any such possibility. Important here is to have a rule or norm making it compulsory that “regulations” for Ladakh will be made in consultation with Hill councils. Here, the need is to capitalize on Prime Minister’s assurance of developing Ladakh in accordance with “the wishes of local people” to secure arrangements where regulations and legislations are made in consultation with local population. Another way out can be, to have legislative power with the Council itself (on important matters). Here Inter-District Advisory Council can be made the common legislative body for both the councils. The body can have two sessions annually (with one in each districts). This would give the legislative process an all-Ladakh character and would also ensure safeguards for minority communities in each district.

The change in political environment with final emergence of Ladakh as separate political entity divorced from Jammu and Kashmir necessitates a complete overhaul of the lexicon with which Ladakh as a region managed its socio-political life. While existing institutions (social and political) will have to take up new roles, several new organizations at the civil society level are needed to respond to the changes. Mechanisms and institutional frameworks are needed to sustain dialogue, interactions and exchanges between different social groups and communities. The exercise will not just allow identification of common challenges and shared interests but would also help in fostering a collective identity-which will be the basis of articulations of common interest of Ladakh in future.

(The writer is an Assistant Professor at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University)