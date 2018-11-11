After Rs 2 cr scam; Names of two former Tourism Secys surface in another scandal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: While Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 1 removed Tassaduq Jeelani from the post of Director Tourism and directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to hold an inquiry against Jeelani allegedly for spending Rs 2 crore unauthorisedly and lavishly on ‘Kashmir Familiarisation Tour’ without Finance Department’s concurrence, another scandal of misappropriation involving two former Secretaries of Tourism Department has surfaced.

With a heap of irregularities, misuse of official position and unauthorised usage of Government properties by officers, bureaucrats and politicians of Jammu and Kashmir unfolding for the new Governor’s administration, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam is likely to initiate serious action against some officers, including two former Secretaries of Tourism Department.

EXCLUSIVE

It has been brought to the notice of Chief Secretary that some officers and bureaucrats have been part and parcel of the misappropriations taken place in recent past, resulting in losses worth crores of rupees to the State exchequer.

According to reliable sources, a strong action is being taken against all these officers including two former Tourism Secretaries who were involved in misuse of Government funds.

Sources maintained that axe is likely to fall on many in the administration for perpetrating and indulging in corruption besides shielding the corrupt. Ironically, the government is yet to receive the report of the enquiry with regard to “Kashmir Familiarisation Tour”. The GAD’s Order No: 1619-GAD of 2018 dated November 1, 2018, read as : “Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, shall conduct a fact finding enquiry into the incidents reported to have occurred during the events organised by the Tourism Department under the “Kashmir Familiarisation Tour” from October 25 to October 27, 2018. It added: “Divisional Commissioner Kashmir shall complete the enquiry and submit his report to the General Administration Department within 10 days from the date of issuance of this order”.