After Rs 1 Cr controversy in Uflex; HR Head booked for swindling labour charges

FIR registered for another Scam in Uflex

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Unearthing another scam in a renowned factory in Bari Brahmana Industrial area, the police has booked Head of Department of Human Recourses of Uflex Factory.

Pertinent to mention here that, Uflex factory remained in controversy last year when unaccounted cash of Rs 1 crore was looted from a lorry on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The case, according to police, was solved with the arrest of five persons. However, police and the factory management remained tightlipped over the recovery and the source of cash.

Reliable sources informed that that the nexus involving the currency smuggling from Jammu to Delhi and other states was hushed up and mystery remained unsolved.

Today, police registered a fresh FIR against HR Head of Uflex stating that the officer swindled lakhs of rupees by means of extra labour charges.

Acting on the complaint, police summoned Unit head of Uflex Sandeep Saini who couldn’t answer satisfactorily while Managing Director I P Singh told police that he has no knowledge about this matter. Later HR Head Rahul Sharma was grilled who told police that he engaged extra labour for the factory on the directions of higher ups following production pressure.

He further stated that the all he did was as per instructions of higher ups of the factory and now they are targeting him. Police has registered a case and started investigation to unearth another scam in the Uflex factory.