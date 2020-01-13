After media reports, MCB clears all roads, sprinkles salt

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Following a report by STATE TIMES regarding MCB failed to clear snow from some roads, lanes and by-lanes, Municipal Committee Bhadarwah (MCB) wake up and cleared snow from roads and also sprinkled salt on all sloppy places including Jaie road, Seri Bazar, Lakshmi Narayan Chowk, giving relief to the daily commuters.

It is notable that inhabitants had complained about the failure of MCB authorities to put tmen and machinery to clear the snow from roads, streets, lanes and by-lanes.

They alleged that even after directions from ADC Bhadarwah, BMC failed to sprinkle salt on the road for smooth running of traffic, due to which vendors, shopkeepers and Transporters sprinkle salt on their own.

Meanwhile, after Media report, Vice President MC Bhadarwah, Rishi Kumar acting swiftly directed the staff to expedite the work immediately by deploying extra man power. However he informed that MCB is trying their best but due to paucity of staff, we are not able to get all work done immediately.

Vice President MC Bhadarwah, Rishi Kumar Kotwal along with other members including Mohd Shafi Ganai (Leader of Opposition) and Shamim Akhter hold a press conference at MC office Bhadarwah.

While speaking to media, Kotwal said that we are thankful to Media for highlighting the issue, as after that we came to the ground situation and directed our staff to complete the work on priority.

“Now we have cleared all roads, streets, lanes and bylanes, beside sprinkled salt on various places for smooth running of traffic,” Vice President added, saying that we are ready to tackle with any situation in future as well.

It is notable that Bhadarwah recorded the lowest temperature of -10.3 degree Celsius, which is record in last 16 years, due to which it’s difficult on dangerously slippery roads to manoeuvre on.

Others who were present during PC including officials of MCB Arshad Ahmed, Sajid Malik, Sunil Kumar and Randher Singh.