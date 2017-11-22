After footballer Majid Khan’s return from terrorism, Valley sobs: ‘Ki Ghar Kab Aaoge?’

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Footballer Maajid Khan’s reunion with his family in South Kashmir’s Anantnag township on November 17, in weeks of his wearing an AK-47 rifle and joining the Jihadi group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, has unexpectedly activated mothers of other militants to issue passionate appeals to their sons to abjure violence and return home.

Social media in Kashmir has carried identical, desperately made appeals of at least six families in the last five days.

Even as Ashiq Hussain of Rakhpora Kapran, Shopian, has reportedly turned down his mother’s appeal through social media and refused to desert his organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, families of five more—Sajjad Ahmad Shah of Chogal Handwara, Irfan Ahmed Rather of Shareefabad Tral, Nasir Ahmad Mir of Brath Sopore, Aaquib Iqbal Malik of Ringpath Noorabad, Kulgam, and Malik Asif of Gund, a village near Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu highway, have still not lost their hope.

Sara (63) of Chogal, a village on Srinagar-Kupwara highway, 75 Km from Srinagar, is one of such mothers who has developed some hope of his 26-year-old son Sajjad Ahmad Shah’s return to his home. Through STATE TIMES on Tuesday, Sara made an emotional appeal to Sajjad.

“Sajjad please return to home. You are the only support of the whole family. Return for your (2 months old) child. Return for your young wife (Neelofar). Return for your two unmarried sisters (Irfana and Murtaza). Return for your paralyzed father. Return for your helpless mother. Don’t leave us alone”, Sara addressed her son.

While the family’s older son Azad works as a labourer, Sajjad used to run a readymade garments shop at Langate. According to the family, he as usual went to attend his small business on October 8 but didn’t return.

“As we made frantic efforts to search his whereabouts, some people told us that he has become a militant and posted his picture with a gun on social media. We didn’t see such a picture as we don’t have such facility on our phones. But thereafter we stopped looking for him”, Ali Mohammad Shah (64) said. Shah has been incapacitated by a stroke of paralysis sometime back. He is relieved over four of his daughters being married but distressed as he has little resources to arrange for Irfana’s and Murtaza’s marriages.

“He (Sajjad) was the only earning hand of my family. His wife is just 24-year-old and she has given birth to her first son two months back. She hasn’t returned from her parental home after her delivery. We no more visit her. How can we face her and her parents?” Sara said and broke down.

50 kms away at Gangbugh in the picturesque Lolab valley, Neelofar revealed that she was speaking to this newspaper on the first anniversary of her wedding. “November 20, 2016, was a happy day here. November 20, 2017, is gloomy and melancholic for our families and relatives”, said Neelofar. Her brother Shabir Ahmad is continuing sustained efforts to get his brother-in-law back. He has no idea of the organisation Sajjad was working with.

Neelofar too breaks down while pointing to her baby and asking what she would do if Sajjad does not return to home. Like Murtaza, Neelofar too turned hysterical. “Trust me Sajjad I will set myself on fire and burn to death”, she said frantically.

At Langate, Sajjad’s shop “New Fashion Point” is shut since the day he disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

“We will be grateful (to militants, Police and security forces) if Sajjad returns home”, Sara said.

Anxiety and stress of all families of the militants seems to have increased remarkably after the security forces intensified their “Operation All-out”. Nearly 200 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir since January this year and 90 of them have died in gunbattles in the Valley plains. This is in sharp contrast to the situation in 2016 when after Burhan Wani’s death in an encounter in Bamdora on July 8, Police and security forces suspended all of their counterinsurgency operations for about 9 months.

In the last 21 days of November, as many as 21 militants have got killed in different encounters with Police and security forces.