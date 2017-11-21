After Dheeraj Gupta, Sundeep Nayak back to pavilion in Centre

Resident Commission packed with 4 IAS officers

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: In three days of relieving Dheeraj Kumar (IAS-1993) as Principal Secretary Power Development Department, decks have been cleared by the State government for yet another Central deputation of Sundeep Kumar Nayak (IAS-1988).

Government of India on Monday evening posted Nayak as Managing Director of National Cooperative Development Corporation under the Union Ministry of Agriculture. He is being relieved as Principal Secretary of Agriculture Production Department in Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

With his Central deputations, Nayak has been literally shuttling between New Delhi and J&K.

Prior to his posting, Dheeraj Gupta was abruptly removed as Principal Secretary PDD, relieved in J&K and posted as Principal Secretary (Coordination) in Resident Commission New Delhi which was already packed with three senior IAS officers.

While as Rakesh Gupta (IAS-1986) stands posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, his senior and also Chief Secretary BB Vyas’ senior K.B. Agarwal is functioning as OSD in General Administration Department and Financial Commissioner (Coordination) in Resident Commission New Delhi. Yasha Mudgal (IAS-2007) stands posted as Additional Resident Commissioner and Ex-Officio Secretary.

As many as 11 senior IAS officers are already on Central deputation. They include B.R. Sharma, Additional Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, Suresh Kumar, Additional Secretary Ministry of Coal, Sudhanshu Pandey, Joint Secretary Department of Commerce, Arun Kumar Mehta, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Environment and Forest, Atal Duloo, Joint Secretary Rural Development Department, Shant Manu, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in Ministry of Textiles, Bipal Pathak, Joint Secretary Ministry of Mines, Ashok Kumar Parmar, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce.

IAS officers Mandeep Kaur and P.K, Pole are also on Central deputation.

While as IAS officer Ajit Kumar Sahu is awaiting orders of posting in GAD, Neeraj Kumar stands attached to Divisional Commissioner’s office in Jammu, pending an enquiry against him in a case of objectionable CD while he was DC Udhampur.