After decade-long Dubai sojourn, subordinate returns as boss in JKPCC

STATE TIMES SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: This can happen only in Jammu and Kashmir, no matter who runs the show in the Civil Secretariat power corridors. A middle-rung executive in the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) in the Civil Secretariat, who proceeded on leave to Dubai in 2007, Viqar Mustafa Shontu, Managing Director, JKPCC returned back his home State in 2015 not only to supersede his immediate senior in 2015 but also to head the organisation subsequently in 2017.

Famous for his flamboyant lifestyle and pompous dressing sense, Viqar Mustafa Shontu is considered to be a luckiest technocrat in Jammu and Kashmir, who managed to escape the axe for remaining ‘off the job’ for better part of a decade due to political connection and cradled himself in an assignment, envious for his colleagues, both friends and foes. In between his absence of cumulative about eight years, he is reported to have worked in Dubai Metro with a highly attractive package. Though he returned for a brief period yet he proceeded on leave after a fortnight to rejoin the corporate assignment in Dubai.

Sources told STATE TIMES that Viqar Mustafa Shontu continued to be on the pay-rolls of his employers in Dubai, notwithstanding joining duties in the JKPCC, which constitutes breach of rules and entails legal action for working at two places at the same time. In normal cases, any other employee, absenting from his duties for longer durations, would face disciplinary action and even termination from the services. But Viqar was an exception. He continued to enjoy better of both the worlds as per his asking. Those who promoted him as General Manager and later as Managing Director of JKPCC have violated the spirit of the High Court verdict in case SLJ 143; M.A. Wani versus SKIMS, 2010(3) JKJ 924; wherein it has been held that period of absence treated as dies-non cannot confer benefit of seniority or experience. Similar view was taken in case Zahoor Hussain Zargar versus State and others, 2011(2) JKJ 967.

Viqar Shontu had been off the active duty allegedly for 2,360 days but thanks to the favour bestowed to him by the then MD of JKPCC, Dilip Thusoo, the absence or leave from the active service was shown only 1,621 days. Who managed all this? Was he treated as on duty during the period he was away from the Valley? And, was this period counted in his seniority? Even if the answer is in the affirmative, how could he supersede his senior(s)?

Fortune favoured and smiled at Viqar Mustafa Shontu when PDP-BJP Government was sworn-in office in Jammu and Kashmir on March 1, 2015. Immediately after Waqar’s close kin got inducted into the Mufti Mohammed Sayeed led government, he packed his bags in Dubai and returned back to the State to join his parent organisation, JKPCC on June 22, 2015. Ignoring his absence on leave, or whatsoever, and service rules governing such cases, Viqar made a first flight on the ladder of hierarchy by superseding his senior Harkewal Singh, Deputy General Manager and taking over as General Manager. The man he reported after arrival to rejoin duties became his immediate subordinate, courtesy the minister, who happened to be the brother-in-law of his brother.

The slot of General Manager was, however, too small to hold Viqar Mustafa Shontu for long. The departure of his kin minister from the Mehbooba Mufti led government was compensated by another minister, who got the Public Works Ministry. The interests of Viqar Mustafa Shontu remained intact. He weathered all the storms. His alleged acts of omission and commission could not stop Viqar Shontu’s odyssey to the top. He switched to head the JKPCC on March 3, 2016. The order read, “Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Nayeem Ahmad, I/C Managing Director, JKPCC, Viqar Mustafa Shontu, General Manager, will look after the work of MD JKPCC.” The action of placing Shontu as MD came under the scanner of State Accountability Commission in April this year. On April 14, the Commission asked the Commissioner Secretary, Public Works Department whether the then Works Minister Naeem Akhtar was competent to pass Order of March 2, 2018, “deputing General Manager of the Corporation Viqar Mustafa Shontu as the Managing Director of the JKPCC”.

A Full-Bench of the Commission, comprising its Chairperson Justice B. A Khan and Members Justice (Retd) J. P Singh and Justice (Retd) B. A Kirmani, entertained two complaints received by it in this regard from Association of Unemployed Engineers, alleging that the Works Minister had no competence to pass aforesaid order and that he was paving the way to confirm Viqar Mustafa Shontu as Managing Director, allegedly from the backdoor.

Ironically, the observations of the State Accountability Commission were proven right, as Viqar Mustafa Shontu was confirmed on June 11, 2018, a week ahead of the PDP-BJP government shown the door by the latter plugging the rug from under the coalition dispensation on June 19, 2018. Sources told STATE TIMES that the confirmation order had been issued in the back-date on the last day of the fall of the Mehbooba Mufti led government.