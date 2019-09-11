After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film

Mumbai: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is set to reunite with director Nitesh Tiwari after their latest “Chhichhore”, which garnered favourable reviews.

“Chhichhore”, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, opened to critical acclaim last week.

“Working with Nitesh once again is a treat. He is a very accomplished director and now once again we are ready to tell the audience a new story.

“We have a similar bonding point that we listen and then we decide. Let’s see how things unfold in the future,” Nadiadwala said in a statement.

The producer said he is happy with the success of “Chhichhore”.

“Nitesh and I had met long back even before ‘Dangal’ released to discuss if there’s any story in the pipeline. That time ‘Chhichhore’ was just a one-liner and now its winning hearts all over. It’s been a commendable journey for both of us,” he added. (PTI)