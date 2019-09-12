After 1978 Kashmir spread over 3 districts given 7 more but Jammu spread over 6 districts given only 4

By Daya Sagar

Now after the issuance of Notification 5th August 2019 G.S.R 551(E)- Ministry of Law and Justice ( Legislative Department ) publishing (for general information ) THE CONSTITUTION ( APPLICATION TO JAMMU AND KASHMIR ) ORDER C.O 272 of date 05-08-2019 made by the President of India under the provisions of Art370(1) of Constitution of India , the issuance of Notification 6th August 2019 G.S.R 562(E)- Ministry of Law and Justice ( Legislative Department ) publishing THE CONSTITUTION ( APPLICATION TO JAMMU AND KASHMIR ) ORDER C.O 273 of date 06-08-2019 made by the President of India of the DECLARATION UNDER ARTICLE 370(3) OF THE CONSTITUTION C.O 273 and with the passage of Act N0:34 of 2019 on 6th August by Parliament – Bill No. XXIX of 2019 -THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR REORGANISATION BILL, 2019 providing for the reorganisation of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto it has become more necessary and possible too since (i) for election purposes the seats in the Legislative Assembly for the areas falling in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir have been increased from 83 to 90 (ii) provision for political reservations to Schedule Tribes ( ST) like other State assemblies has also been made for UT J&K as it was there for SC in J&K state (iii) there is utmost need for reviewing the number of seats & their locations reserved for SC since that had not been reviewed & relocated in rational manner since long and now the total number of seats ( MLAs) to have also been increased (iv) and ofcourse now (i) the path for immediate appointment of a new Delimitation Commission too has been cleared ( Section-60 of Act 34 of 2019) (ii) allowed political reservation to ST { Section-14 (6 & 7 ) of Act 34of 2019} (iii) path for reviewing the number of seats reserved for Schedule Caste on the basis of revised number 90 seats to cleared { Section 60(1) of Act 34 of 2019 (iv) Section-14(3) & (7) of the said Act sets the population of 2011 census as the reference for population and doing that on basis of revised number of seats i.e 90 (114 minus 2 – see Section14.4.a and Section-60.1 ) there is a fair case for appointing a Delimitation Commission for reallocating the single member segments / constituencies of the legislative assembly of UT Territory of J&K before the elections are held.

Earlier also ( in the State of J&K ) it was the need for a fair delimitation since the needed corrections to faulty ‘delimitations’ were not applied to 1951- adhoc delimitation in the delimitation order dated 27th April, 1995 when inspite of the fact that by then elaborate and clear guidelines had been down laid in the J&K Representation of the People Act 1957 { Section- 4, Sub Section -2 Clause -a ( i ): Population

Clause- a (ii ) : Geographical Compactness Clause – a ( iii) :Nature of terrain Clause – a ( iv) : Facilities of Communication Clause – a ( v) : And the like considerations } that had been surely done by the constituent assembly so as to provide a representative of nearness particularly to the distantly placed areas & the people there ( more of which fell in the Jammu region ). Not only that by 1995 there also existed Section-50 of J&K Constitution that even constitutionally divided elected MLC in the Assembly by laying there in 14 elected MLCs for Jammu region and only 12 elected MLCs for Kashmir Region. No doubt the awareness was growing about faulty distribution of MLAs and it was surely it was due to that reason that Section – 47 of the J&K Constitution was amended in 2002 deferring any new delimitation beyond 2031 only by 29th Constitution Amendment Act of 2002.

Now when Act 34 of 2019 has been passed by Parliament although the J&K Representation of the People Act 1957 has been deleted but the guiding parameters as were there in J&K RPA 1957 Section- 4, Sub Section -2 Clause -a ( i ): Population Clause- a (ii ) : Geographical Compactness Clause – a ( iii) :Nature of terrain Clause – a ( iv) : Facilities of Communication Clause – a ( v) : And the like considerations have been still retained for doing delimitation as per Representations of the Peoples Act 1950 ( as amended from time to time ) read with Sections – 59, 60 of the Act No.34 of 2019 where the Sub- Section-2 of Section-60 says <” In determining the matters referred to in clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (1), the Election Commission shall have regard to the following provisions, namely:- (a) all the constituencies shall be single-member constituencies; (b) all constituencies shall, as far as practicable, be geographically compact areas, and in delimiting them, regard shall be had to physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and conveniences to the public; and (c) constituencies in which seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes shall, as far as practicable, be located in areas where the proportion of their population to the total population is the largest”. And to add to that the limitation imposed by 29th Constitution amendment has also been done away with since now the reference census data has to be taken as 2011 census .

The Section-60 of the Act 34 of 2019 also significantly makes reference of existing boundaries of District administrative units and hence keeping that in view it can not be ignored that before 1979 Jammu Region had 6 districts ( Doda, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch ) Kashmir region had only 3 districts ( Baramulla, Anantnag, Srinagar ) and Ladakh region had one district when in 1979 districts in Kashmir region were increased to 6 from 3 ( SRO 306 of 6/6/1979 Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Badgam ) , Ladakh region to 2 from 1 ( Leh , Kargil) and in Jammu region the number was still kept only 6 (Doda, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch ). No doubt right since 1979 there have been demands for proportional increase of districts in Jammu region keeping in view that a large population and large area of Jammu region has comparatively more of backwardness in comparison but instead of applying corrections the then Congress – PDP Government in 2006-07 ( SRO 185 of 22 May 2007 ) further increased districts in Kashmir valley from 6 to 10 { 300 % more than what Wazir Commission had recommended ( 1 more ) in 1984 } and so irrationally in Jammu region also increased from 6 to only 10 { only 33 per cent more than what Wazir Commission had recommended ( 3 more ) in 1984 } with no increase in Ladakh region. So unfairly in Kashmir Valley new district of Shopian was carved out just with one tehsil and only 312 sq km area & Ganderbal with 259 sq km area where as at that time in Jammu Region Rajouri district already had 7 tehsils spread over 2630 sq Km area was not split in more districts. So before any delimitation commission is appointed for Legislative Assembly for locating the revised number of seats from 83 to 90 in UT of J&K along with allocating and reserving seats for ST ( this provision has now been added) and SC there is utmost need for correcting the faulty location of Districts as done earlier to greater disadvantage of the backward and distantly placed areas & population of the two regions of J&K state by ordering fresh reorganisation of District Administrative Units of the Union Territory of J&K.

It is time to apply legitimate corrections through reorganisation of districts followed by Delimitation of Assembly Segments

The people of the districts of Doda – split in Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban after 2007, Udhampur – now Reasi/ Udhampur after 2007 , Kathua district, Rajouri / Poonch , Kupwara, Baramulla and Kargil have been so far more unfairly treated by the delimitation commissions/ district reorganisation committees/ commissions. The faulty reorganisation of districts in Kashmir region as was done in 1979 & 2006 can not be peacefully undone and hence the grievance of people outside Kashmir valley ( also if there in Valley too) looking at the sizes of districts of Ganderbal, Shopian etc will have to addressed though to a fair mind too small a size of district may appears unrealistic.

In view of all this utmost and first need is for appointing a committee to take up reorganisation of district administrative units so as to correct the wrongs done 1979 and 2006 where under Jammu Region ( more than 26000 sq km ) had been given only 4 districts over and above the existing 6 Districts and Kashmir Region (less than 16000 sq km had been given additionally 7 districts over and above the 3 Districts that were there in 1979.This will provide a free and more distinct vision to the New delimitation commission.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & analyst of J&K Affairs. dayasagr45@yahoo.com 9419796096)