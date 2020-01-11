AFS Jammu wins Western Air Command Inter-area Hockey Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Air Force Station (AFS) Jammu defeated AFS Adampur with 2-0 goals in the final and won the Western Air Command Inter Area Hockey Championship hosted by Air Force Station Jammu at K.K Hakku Stadium, here on Saturday.

The Championship was organised in a befitting manner and the participating teams exhibited their best talent in true spirit of sports to make the championship a success.

Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu felicitated the teams with medals and trophy.

A team to represent Western Air Command has been formed from the participating players, who will play Inter Air Force Command matches at Chandigarh in last week of January 20.