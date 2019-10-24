AFS Jammu Headmaster gets Teacher Innovation Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Headmaster in Air Force School (AFS), Jammu, Raman Arora received Teacher Innovation Award by Zero Investment Innovations for Education Initiative (ZIIEI) for promoting joyful and experimental teaching ideas based on Zero Investment that is low cost.

ZIIEI is a mass scale teacher outreach initiative started by Sri Aurobindo Society in 2015 as a nation-wide education transformation programme.

Raman Arora, who is a resident of Jammu and serving as Headmaster in Air Force School, Jammu has been honoured with this award for promoting joyful experimental learning and teaching ideas in various fields and conducting various activities in teaching to make it interesting at grass roots level.