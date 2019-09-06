AFGHAN QUAGMIRE

The recent killing of over 12 people by Taliban in Afghanistan clearly shows that US-mediated peace efforts are not bringing the required results and it looks America would be getting bogged down if more delay takes place in US withdrawal. The Afghan government has raised serious concerns about the deal, including in new comments on Thursday as the latest attack occurred. The agreement was moving with “excessive speed,” presidential adviser Waheed Omer, warning of difficult days ahead. “Afghans have been bitten by this snake before,” Omer said, recalling past agreements from which, like now, the Afghan government has been sidelined. “Where there is no feeling of ownership there is no safety,” he said. The Taliban, at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a US-led invasion, have refused to negotiate with the government, calling it a US puppet. The Afghan government on Wednesday said it shares the concerns raised by several former US ambassadors to Afghanistan, who warned that a full US troop withdrawal that moves too quickly and without requiring the Taliban to meet certain conditions, such as reducing violence, could lead to “total civil war” such as the one that engulfed the country in the 1990s, before the Taliban swept into power. Zalmay Mamozy Khalilzad, an Afghan-American diplomat and has served Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the State Department, said 5,000 US troops would withdraw from five bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of a final deal. Between 14,000 and 13,000 troops are currently in the country. However, the Taliban want all of the approximately 20,000 US and NATO troops out of Afghanistan immediately, while the US seeks a withdrawal in phases that would depend on the Taliban meeting certain conditions, such as a reduction in violence. The US also seeks Taliban guarantees that they will not allow Afghanistan to become a haven from which extremist groups such as al-Qaida and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group can launch global attacks. The deal is meant to be followed quickly by intra-Afghan talks that the US would like to see begin ahead of Afghanistan’s presidential election on September 28, 2019.