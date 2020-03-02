Afghan peace deal hits first snag over prisoner releases

Agency

Kabul: Afghanistan’s president on Sunday said he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with a timetable for a speedy prisoner release laid out just a day earlier in a US-Taliban peace agreement.

President Ashraf Ghani’s comments pointed to the first hitch in implementing the fragile deal, which is aimed at ending America’s longest war after more than 18 years and getting rival Afghan factions to agree on their country’s future.

Still, the US has said a planned US troop withdrawal over the next 14 months is linked to the Taliban’s counter-terrorism performance, not to progress in intra-Afghan talks.

Washington’s Peace Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as America’s first ambassador to Afghanistan after the 2001 U.S. invasion, spent the past 17 months running on-again, off-again talks with the Taliban to hammer out the agreement.

The US-Taliban deal signed on Saturday in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar envisions the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government ahead of talks between Afghan factions meant to begin March 10 in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. The Taliban would release up to 1,000 prisoners.

Ghani told a news conference in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday that this wasn’t a promise the United States could make. He said the release of any prisoners was a decision for his government to take and that he wasn’t ready to release prisoners before the start of negotiations.

“The request has been made by the United States for the release of prisoners and it can be part of the negotiations but it cannot be a precondition,” Ghani said.

The US-Taliban deal is seen as a historic opportunity to extricate the United States from Afghanistan, a nation convulsed by conflict since the Soviet invasion in December 1979. Yet it could also unravel quickly, particularly if the Taliban fail to deliver on a promise that no terror attacks would be launched from Afghan soil.

The intra-Afghan talks between squabbling political factions and rival Taliban in Afghanistan are even more intricate even if a potential failure might not slow the withdrawal of American forces.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he considered a prisoner exchange an important confidence-building measure.

“Everything is interconnected,” he said Sunday about the agreement’s 14-month timeframe.

“The prisoner exchange will be one of the first confidence-building measures, so it will remain a very critical step that we need to push forward,” he added.

US officials, travelling with Secretary of State Pompeo on his return to America, noted that the agreement stipulates “up to” 5,000 prisoners would be released, without referring specifically to Ghani’s statements.

Govt aims at making India among top three world economies by 2025: Anurag Thakur

Chandigarh: Asserting that the world has confidence in India and its economy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the government aims at making India among the top three global economies by 2025.

We have become the world’s 5th largest economy and in the next five years, the target is to make India among the top three economies of the world, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said.

The minister was addressing a press conference here after meeting stakeholders from various trades and industries during an interactive session organised by the Income Tax department in collaboration with CII.

He also touched upon the government’s recent initiative “Vivaad se Vishwas”, a scheme to settle disputes between the tax men and taxpayers.

Thakur said various financial institutions, including IMF and RBI, have projected that India will once again attain fast growth.

With the third quarter GDP falling to 4.7 per cent, the Congress has accused the government of “ruining” the economy by “monumental mismanagement .

They (IMF, RBI) have said India is bound to grow in financial year 2020-21 at the rate of 6-6.5 per cent, that clearly indicates that the world has confidence in India and Indian economy… And Modi government is taking all the steps in that direction, he said.