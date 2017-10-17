Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 10 policemen

Kabul: Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the country’s south, west and east have killed at least 10 policemen.
In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car, and killed at least seven policemen. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district today triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.
Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.
In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.
The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province’s capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training center.
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for all three attacks.(PTI)
