Afghan leader rejects foreign interference in country’s fate

Kabul: Afghanistan’s president is urging the nation to determine its fate without foreign interference as the United States and the Taliban appear to near a peace deal without the Afghan government at the table.
President Ashraf Ghani spoke during the Muslim holiday Eid-al-Adha and as US and Taliban negotiators continue their work in the Gulf nation of Qatar.
Ghani insisted on Sunday that next month’s presidential election is essential so that Afghanistan’s leader will have a powerful mandate to decide the country’s future after years of war.
Meanwhile, the lead US negotiator has sought a peace deal by September 1. It is expected to agree on the withdrawal of some 20,000 US and NATO troops and secure Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan would not be a base for other extremist groups. (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
Pak to ban all cultural exchanges with India: Report
I don’t care about getting older anymore: Salma Hayek
Shah Rukh to be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award by Victorian Government
Dr Sushil delivers awareness lecture
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper