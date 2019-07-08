Afghan foes meet in bid to secure peace

AGENCY Doha: Dozens of powerful Afghans including bitter rivals met the Taliban in Doha on Sunday, discussing a possible ceasefire and the future of women and minorities after 18 years of conflict. Stakes are high for the talks which follow a week of US-Taliban negotiations with both sides eyeing a peace deal. Washington has said it wants to seal a political deal with the Taliban ahead of Afghan presidential polls due in September to allow foreign forces to begin to withdraw.
