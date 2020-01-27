Afforestation— The need of the hour

Dear Editor,

The sudden increase of the population has led to the shrinking of forest area Jammu & Kashmir. The forests which purify air have been cut down and concrete jungles have been established in their place.

This vast cutting of the forests leads to Green House effect. It results in the heating of the earth’s surface or global warming which has serious consequences for life on this planet. As a result coming generations are likely to suffer from incurable diseases. And what is extreme, even the existence of human kind might be in danger. Afforestation is the only measure that can avoid this disastrous havocs.

It is the duty of all and all must come forward to make it a success. A planned government effort is needed in every state. The government and NGO needs invest in the afforestation. It must raise green belts in areas which are subject to rapid erosion.

But at the same time there is dire need to make people aware. Awareness campaigns needs to be conducted with active involvement of youngsters to achieve the objectives and minimise pressure on existing forests.

People as a whole must be motivated to regard the planting and protection of trees as social duty. Educational institutions can also play a vital role in this regard. They can install in the younger generation the need for planting trees.

Forests are very important for us. It is unfortunate that we are ignoring its significance and are playing havoc with this one of the most vital aspects of nature. Hence, we must be aware of this face and save trees to save our lives and our existence. We very often talk on environmental pollution, but do nothing in this regard. Let’s take a pledge this republic day to plant trees in more and more numbers and motivate others for this noble cause. Let there be another Green Revolution again.

Sonika Gupta,

Katra.