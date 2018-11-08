AERO convenes meeting on Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Bhaderwah,Gias-ul-Haq on Thursday convened a meeting of BLOs and Supervisors of Tehsil Office Bhaderwah here at Dak Bungalow, Bhaderwah.

The meeting was held in connection with the ongoing Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll.

The AERO highlighted the importance of this special drive for preparation of fair electoral roll where the genuine voters must not be left out and bogus voter have to be deleted.

All the BLOs were asked to strictly observe the time schedule for house to house visit and holding of special camps at all Polling stations on 11th and 25th November, 2018.

It was informed that the Special Summary Revision will continue till the end of November, after which application for new registrations, corrections, objections and deletions will be closed till the final publication of the electoral roll. Election Assistant, Bhaderwah, Shashi Kotwal and NaziaKousar entrusted upon the BLOs to submit the daily progress report of their house to house visit during special drive as per formats already supplied to them. All the BLOs and Supervisors of Bhaderwah attended the meeting.