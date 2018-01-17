AEE REW, staff attached

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner Budgam, Mohammad Harun Malik on Tuesday ordered attachment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) along with his staff of Rural Engineering Wing (REW) office in Khansaheb in Budgam when he found the office locked while he was on field visit to take stock of various developmental works in the remote areas of the district.

The DDC ordered attachment of the AEE along with his staff with the SDM Office Khansaheb. Meanwhile during his tour, DDC took stock of different ongoing developmental works in Khansahab, Khag, SK Pora and Sukhnag belts of the district.

He also reviewed the progress of works being executed at the Arizal Power Project and took stock of the different developmental works there.

Various public delegations called upon the DDC at various places during his whirlwind tour of the district. At Tehsil office Beerwah the DDC also held a public meeting and assured delegations that their genuine demands would be addressed at the earliest.

He also met various other public delegations at SK Pora during his tour to Block office to take stock of the ongoing developmental works there.