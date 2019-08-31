Advocates protest against Samba police for registering bogus cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Advocates on Friday suspended their routine work and staged protest against Samba Police for registering wrong cases against them.

Protesting lawyers said that a cop Gafoor Ahmed misbehaved with lawyers some days back when he came to court with an accident accused and victim for hearing and bail. They further said that the aforesaid cop instead of asking lawyers to represent the bail plea started doing the job himself and later on being objected started abusing them.

They alleged that the aforesaid cop lodged a fake complaint with police against lawyers instead of admitting his mistake following which police lodged wrong cases against President and eight other lawyers. Lawyers demanded that the cases should be withdrawn and cop should be booked for his wrongdoing. “Samba Police instead of controlling crime in the district is harassing lawyers with wrong cases to hide its inefficiency,” lawyers said adding that in the past few days crime graph is going up in the district.

Thefts and other cases are being reported on daily basis in Samba district and police has miserably failed to solve many of them” they alleged.