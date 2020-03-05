Advocate’s murder, another accused nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In sensational murder case of advocate, police has arrested another accused from Chhattisgarh and bringing him back to Jammu.

As per the details, police teams which were sent to Chhattisgarh for arresting the accused have nabbed him and are bringing him back to Jammu. According to case, Advocate Riaz Ahmed was found dead in his house at Greater Kailash. During investigation, police learnt that, he has been murdered by his domestic help. Police has already arrested a person namely Sunil who was involved in murder while other was absconding. On Wednesday, police detained him from Chhattisgarh.